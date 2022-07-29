Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $69.97, but opened at $68.42. Strategic Education shares last traded at $68.42, with a volume of 103 shares.

The health services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.12). Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.09%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Strategic Education from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Strategic Education from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 776 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

