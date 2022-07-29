Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Stewart Information Services

In related news, insider Steven Mark Lessack purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.20 per share, with a total value of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $512,863.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.91 per share, with a total value of $73,365.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 94,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,809.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Mark Lessack acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.20 per share, with a total value of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,863.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE STC opened at $53.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.37. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $844.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on STC. StockNews.com lowered Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Stewart Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

