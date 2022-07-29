Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 99,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,258,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MS opened at $82.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.35 and a 200 day moving average of $87.15. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

