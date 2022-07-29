Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 103 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $874,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOC. UBS Group raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $452.80.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $454.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.47. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $492.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

