Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENB. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 8.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $2,648,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Enbridge by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc grew its position in Enbridge by 1.9% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 42,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.04.

NYSE ENB opened at $44.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.16%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

