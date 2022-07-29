Stephens Inc. AR Grows Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth $874,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 93.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $452.80.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $454.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $463.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $441.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $344.89 and a 1-year high of $492.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

