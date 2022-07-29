Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,325 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 26.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAH opened at $58.88 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.23.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.18%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Barclays lowered shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.11.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

