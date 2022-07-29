Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,325 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,396,000 after buying an additional 2,327,008 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,674,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,167,000 after buying an additional 1,295,582 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,013,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,154,000 after purchasing an additional 590,764 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,441,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,239,000 after purchasing an additional 576,095 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $20,797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.23.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.18%.

CAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.11.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

