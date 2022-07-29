Stephens Inc. AR Buys 82 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 36,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4,112.9% during the 1st quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 330,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 322,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $243.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.84. The firm has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $231.46 and a 12-month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.88.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

