Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,073 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $26,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of DIS opened at $104.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $190.98 billion, a PE ratio of 72.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.78. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.28.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

