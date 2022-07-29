Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MS opened at $82.95 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $145.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

