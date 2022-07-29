State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 5,803 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,166 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 53,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 132,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 49,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $41,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,290.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Synovus Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNV shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $522.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

