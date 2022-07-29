SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,090 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 22,589 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average of $37.52. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $44.83.

