Signaturefd LLC Raises Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,255.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 2.0 %

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $189.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $154.63 and a one year high of $275.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

