Signaturefd LLC Purchases 689 Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Rating) by 196.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,868 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 3,301.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 395.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period.

Get ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSEARCA:UPRO opened at $42.94 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 1-year low of $31.12 and a 1-year high of $78.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.97 and a 200 day moving average of $51.42.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.