Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,657 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 183.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,010,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,089,000 after acquiring an additional 263,885 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after acquiring an additional 37,535 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $620,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.66.

