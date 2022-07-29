Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 107.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 71,692 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 0.5% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $22,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Chevron by 442.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 160,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,855,000 after purchasing an additional 131,076 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $119,040,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Chevron by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 83,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $1,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.35.

Chevron Trading Up 0.8 %

CVX opened at $150.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.14. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

