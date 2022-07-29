Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $279,931,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,591,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,995,000 after purchasing an additional 667,084 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,963,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,727,000 after purchasing an additional 654,826 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 257.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 876,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,956,000 after purchasing an additional 630,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,860,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,477,000 after purchasing an additional 246,666 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $125.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.15. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $939.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

