Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,227 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.22.

Insider Activity at Sysco

Sysco Price Performance

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $87.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The company has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.86 and a 200 day moving average of $82.99. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

