Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) PT Lowered to $43.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.33% from the stock’s previous close.

ST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:ST opened at $44.48 on Wednesday. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average of $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.62%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $87,858.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,947.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Further Reading

