Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $417,000 Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 38.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 674,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,423,000 after purchasing an additional 186,518 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Medpace by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 233,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,763,000 after purchasing an additional 139,767 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,365,000 after purchasing an additional 69,066 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Medpace by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 985,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,578,000 after buying an additional 57,837 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,694,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

MEDP opened at $165.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.16. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.94 and a 1 year high of $231.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. Medpace had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $351.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 22,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.59 per share, with a total value of $3,222,911.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,505,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,012,628.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 22,290 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,222,911.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,505,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,012,628.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 8,330 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,477,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

