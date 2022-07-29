Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $376,000 Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $32,704,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $7,262,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CNX Resources by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,406,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,334,000 after purchasing an additional 447,890 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $4,847,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in CNX Resources by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 758,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 281,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CNX Resources to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

CNX Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average is $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.37. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of ($913.10) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 293.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.