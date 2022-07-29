Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Purchases 249 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,984 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,786,000 after buying an additional 2,640,795 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,171,000 after buying an additional 2,340,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after buying an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

NYSE:DIS opened at $104.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.78. The company has a market cap of $190.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

