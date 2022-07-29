S.C. Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.6% of S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $1,231,791,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 330.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,517 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $148.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More

