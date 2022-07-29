Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $14.53 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,126 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.4% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after buying an additional 3,027,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,231,292,000 after acquiring an additional 584,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,096,786 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,149,038,000 after acquiring an additional 652,526 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.63.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $276.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.