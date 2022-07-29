Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,300

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,100 ($49.40) to GBX 4,300 ($51.81) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RIO. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,800 ($69.88) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,700 ($68.67) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 5,800 ($69.88) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,420 ($65.30) to GBX 5,300 ($63.86) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,800 ($69.88) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,325.38 ($64.16).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

LON RIO opened at GBX 4,922 ($59.30) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £79.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 455.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,196.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,503.45. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,354 ($52.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,343 ($76.42).

Insider Buying and Selling at Rio Tinto Group

About Rio Tinto Group

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($64.70), for a total value of £40,919.40 ($49,300.48).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

