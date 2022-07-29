Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 49 ($0.59) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 210.62% from the company’s current price.
Resolute Mining Price Performance
Shares of Resolute Mining stock opened at GBX 15.78 ($0.19) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £174.15 million and a PE ratio of -0.67. Resolute Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 12 ($0.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 30.90 ($0.37). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 14.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 16.76.
About Resolute Mining
