Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 49 ($0.59) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 210.62% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Resolute Mining stock opened at GBX 15.78 ($0.19) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £174.15 million and a PE ratio of -0.67. Resolute Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 12 ($0.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 30.90 ($0.37). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 14.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 16.76.

About Resolute Mining

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, operation, and production of gold properties in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

