Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $137.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $145.98.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $139.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.43.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading

