Raymond James Cuts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $190.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a maintains rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.89.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $123.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.59 and a 200-day moving average of $131.66. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 25.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares in the company, valued at $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

