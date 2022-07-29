Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 2,701 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 27.5% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 125,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after buying an additional 27,069 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.4% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 13,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 39,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 61.5% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 41,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.5% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 186,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,385,000 after purchasing an additional 22,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $92.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $390.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

