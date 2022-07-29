Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,142 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $21,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 46,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX opened at $88.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.99. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.44. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 67.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.