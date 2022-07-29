Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Evercore ISI from $36.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PARA. UBS Group dropped their target price on Paramount Global to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Paramount Global to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.85.

Shares of PARA opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.58. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $42.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.35.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

