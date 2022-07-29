Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 345,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 55,009 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $77,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,612,150,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after buying an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,268,721,000 after buying an additional 1,265,219 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $1,184,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $704,881,000 after acquiring an additional 476,263 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $226.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Netflix to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.92.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.