Nathan D. Weaver Sells 5,988 Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Stock

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $376,166.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,580.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

H.B. Fuller Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:FUL opened at $64.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.61. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $57.36 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $993.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.21 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 5.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H.B. Fuller Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,396,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 791,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,268,000 after purchasing an additional 86,025 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.