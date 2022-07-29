Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Holdings Raised by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 130.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,811,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,850,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,334,943,000 after acquiring an additional 183,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,448,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,583,000 after acquiring an additional 474,238 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.5 %

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $82.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.15. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

