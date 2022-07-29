Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 307.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 100.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $66.59 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $195.99. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.16.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. The company’s revenue was up 6990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.67) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $39,648.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,515,526.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRTX shares. JMP Securities upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $216.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.64.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

