Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,819 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.6% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. State Street Corp grew its position in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,231,292,000 after acquiring an additional 584,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,096,786 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,149,038,000 after acquiring an additional 652,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $276.41 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.80 and a 200-day moving average of $281.34.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

