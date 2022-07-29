McBroom & Associates LLC Has $4.88 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

McBroom & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 4.3% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $811,000. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 174,846 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $72,563,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.45.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $299.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $307.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $289.61 and its 200-day moving average is $313.80. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

