MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 209.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,515 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in MasTec by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 8,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in MasTec by 766.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ opened at $78.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.29. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.64 and a 12-month high of $104.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. MasTec’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.09.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

