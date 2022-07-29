Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $10.11

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.11, but opened at $10.76. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 70,820 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MARA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Marathon Digital Stock Up 7.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 4.81. The company has a current ratio of 40.00, a quick ratio of 40.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $51.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 19.68% and a negative net margin of 68.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 15,424 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $148,533.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,990.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,975,000 after acquiring an additional 141,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,486,000 after purchasing an additional 36,312 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 871.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,500 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 27.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,222,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,176,000 after purchasing an additional 262,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 138.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,161,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,470,000 after purchasing an additional 673,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

