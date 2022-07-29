Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,618 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 488.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.8% of Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its stake in Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Up 0.4 %

Visa stock opened at $211.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $401.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $251.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.64.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

