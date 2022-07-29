M. Edward Jr. Hoyle Acquires 2,000 Shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Stock

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) EVP M. Edward Jr. Hoyle bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,143.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Colony Bankcorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.03. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $249.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Research analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Colony Bankcorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,801,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,937,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 5,594.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

About Colony Bankcorp

(Get Rating)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.