Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Lowered to $17.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at MKM Partners from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LYFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna cut shares of Lyft from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.97.

Lyft Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.23. Lyft has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $57.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. Lyft had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. The firm had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lyft will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,589,174 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $67,906,000 after purchasing an additional 61,761 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 44.6% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 18.5% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 26.5% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

