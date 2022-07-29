Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,578 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Stock Up 0.4 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $242.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

V stock opened at $211.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.64. The stock has a market cap of $401.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $251.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

