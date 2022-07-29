Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $18.95 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,039 shares of company stock worth $12,649,005 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $159.00 to $143.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.71.

GOOG opened at $114.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

