Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,314 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.34. The stock has a market cap of $191.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

