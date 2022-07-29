Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Position Trimmed by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 25,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $625,000. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $364,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,371.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 70,395 shares of company stock worth $2,544,480 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 3.7 %

KDP stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.02.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KDP shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.