Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $130.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.82% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $138.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.80.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $114.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.31 and its 200-day moving average is $138.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $151.55.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,039 shares of company stock worth $12,649,005 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Rivers Group increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 11,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,239,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

