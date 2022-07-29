IRON Financial LLC Sells 77 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

IRON Financial LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 762 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after buying an additional 701,811 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,249,934,000 after buying an additional 346,970 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Home Depot by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 566,462 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after purchasing an additional 840,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $299.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $307.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $289.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.80.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.45.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

