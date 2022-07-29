Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.77, but opened at $16.30. Invesco shares last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 57,059 shares traded.

The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Invesco

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.59.

In related news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll bought 827,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll bought 827,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

